MIDFIELDER Muhammad Abu Khalil aims to contribute to Malaysia’s Under-23 squad’s mission of clinching the title at the 2025 ASEAN U-23 Championship, which kicks off in Jakarta this Tuesday.

For Muhammad, the experience of learning football abroad in Japan and Thailand has become a crucial asset in boosting his performance on the regional stage with the Harimau Muda squad.

“Yes, definitely. I went to Japan and Thailand, so with the experience I gained from a year abroad, God willing, it will help mature my style of play.

“...and of course, we are aiming for the title,” he told reporters at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here today.

Expanding further, Muhammad said the chemistry among players in the current training camp has made preparations smoother, as most of them have known each other since their academy days.

“In this call-up, many players are ones we’ve known from before — from JDT Academy, AMD (Akademi Mokhtar Dahari) as well — and we’ve actually known these players for a long time, and now we’ve reunited again,” he said.

Meanwhile, head coach Mohd Nafuzi Zain said the opening match against the Philippines will be crucial in setting the tone and momentum for the team throughout the tournament.

“I think that will be our turning point — the first match. Because even if we win, it doesn’t guarantee anything yet. But it’s like having ‘one foot in’, and that’s the most important,” he said.

Mohd Nafuzi stressed that mental strength and self-confidence must be given priority, especially ahead of the much-anticipated clash against hosts Indonesia in the final group match.

“Okay, in terms of mentality, in terms of self-confidence, that’s the main aspect. We know that the Malaysia-Indonesia match will draw a lot of attention,” he said.

Previously, Mohd Nafuzi had set the semi-finals as a minimum target to pave the way to the final.

Malaysia are drawn in Group A and will open their campaign against the Philippines on July 15, followed by Brunei on July 18, before concluding the group stage against Indonesia on July 21.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals scheduled for July 25, while the final and third-place playoff will take place on July 29 - BERNAMA