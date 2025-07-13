Trump attends FIFA Club World Cup final in New Jersey

BEDMINSTER: US President Donald Trump will attend the FIFA Club World Cup final this Sunday, marking his latest engagement with football as a tool for political influence. The match between Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium serves as a precursor to next year’s World Cup final at the same venue.

Trump has framed major sporting events, including the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, as symbols of his “Golden Age of America” vision. His relationship with FIFA president Gianni Infantino has also played a role, with the Club World Cup trophy displayed in the Oval Office since Infantino’s March visit.

The president’s interest in football appears personal as well. His son Barron is a fan, and Trump himself reportedly played the sport during his time at the New York Military Academy. Infantino noted, “When you are a parent, you love what your children love, so I think that he loves it.”

Despite football’s growing popularity in the US, it still trails behind American football, basketball, and baseball. Yet Trump’s attendance aligns with his focus on global influence. He previously highlighted that the US secured the 2026 World Cup hosting rights during his first term.

The expanded Club World Cup has drawn 2.5 million spectators nationwide, exceeding expectations. Infantino praised Trump’s support, joking that the president “certainly loves the trophy,“ which matches the Oval Office’s gilded aesthetic.

However, Trump’s football enthusiasm has not been without controversy. During a meeting with Juventus, he questioned whether women could compete in men’s football, prompting a diplomatic response from the club. His immigration policies have also raised concerns about fan attendance for the 2026 World Cup, with Vice President JD Vance stating visitors must “go home” after the tournament - AFP