Melaka takes proactive measures to improve cellular services

MELAKA: The Melaka government will take proactive measures to improve the quality of cellular services in the state, said Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Communications Committee chairman Datuk Fairul Nizam Roslan.

He said that one of the measures was conducting the Cellular Service Quality Tests along the main routes involving the Melaka Tengah, Alor Gajah and Jasin districts.

“In this series of tests, the routes covered areas such as Durian Tunggal, Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM), Jalan Penghulu Abbas, Dataran Pahlawan, Kota Laksamana, Klebang, Pulau Gadong and Paya Rumput, spanning a distance of 62 kilometres.

“Based on the findings from this test, the telecommunications service providers are committed to building three new telecommunications structures to address coverage issues in the Taman Bukit Tambun Perdana 1 and 2 housing areas, Durian Tunggal.”

He told reporters this after conducting the third session of the 2024 Cellular Service Quality Test today, with state Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) director Syed Isa Sheikh Alsagoff also present.

During the test, only one call was disconnected, and service providers involved were instructed to take immediate action and report improvement efforts to the state government through MCMC.

The same test was previously conducted on July 16 and Aug 13, also covering the main route between the Melaka Tengah, Alor Gajah and Jasin districts.

Meanwhile, Fairul Nizam also took the opportunity to inspect the construction of the new National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI) at Lorong Pandan in the Kesidang state constituency.

He said the Lorong Pandan NADI is one of the nine centres being developed in Melaka under the ‘One DUN One NADI’ initiative through MCMC.

“To date, 30 NADIs have been operating in Melaka since 2009, providing collective broadband access to the public.

“At the same time, these centres offer various smart services such as entrepreneurship, lifelong learning, self-wellness, awareness and the delivery of accurate information on government initiatives aimed at improving the well-being of surrounding communities,” he said.