Mother of Education Minister honoured with Saidina Abu Bakar As-Siddiq award

IPOH: Datin Dr Siti Zalikhah Md Nor, mother of Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, was posthumously awarded the Saidina Abu Bakar As-Siddiq award during the Perak Maal Hijrah celebrations. The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, presented the honour to Fadhlina.

Siti Zalikhah passed away on June 16, 2024, at Serdang Hospital at the age of 75. Born in Perak, she was a respected figure in Islamic scholarship, serving on the Syariah Review Panel under the National Fatwa Council and the Haj Advisory Committee by Tabung Haji. A syariah lawyer with expertise in Islamic family law, she was also a prolific writer and translator of works by prominent Islamic scholars.

Religious personality Sharifah Khasif Fadzillah Syed Badiuzzaman was named the 1447H Maal Hijrah Personality. Both recipients received RM15,000, an umrah package worth RM9,000, a plaque, and a certificate.

Additional awards included the Siti Khadijah award (Woman Personality) to Robiah Kulop Hamzah, the Saidina Ali (Youth Personality) award to Muhammad Firdaus Mohamad Suki, and the Asnaf Icon award to Norzita Hamid.

Masjid Nurussalam in Gerik received the Al-Quba’ award for Best Mosque Management, while Masjid Asy-Syakirin’s Muslim Cemetery in Parit Buntar was honoured with the Al-Baqi’ Award for Best Muslim Cemetery Management. Each received RM5,000, a plaque, and a certificate.

A Special Award was presented to 18-year-old Rafaa Ahmad Muneer, a hafizah and public speaking champion, who received RM5,000, a laptop, a plaque, and a certificate.

In Shah Alam, Selangor Royal Council member Tengku Seri Wangsa Diraja Datuk Ramli Tengku Shahruddin Shah was named Selangor Maal Hijrah Personality, receiving RM20,000, a certificate, and a plaque.