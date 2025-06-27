PM Anwar hopes Maal Hijrah 1447H brings blessings and unity

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed his hope that the Maal Hijrah 1447H/2025M celebration will usher in a more meaningful and blessed life for all.

In a Facebook post today, Anwar emphasised that the new Hijrah year symbolises more than just a calendar change. It represents a call to build a prosperous, inclusive, and virtuous MADANI society grounded in Islamic principles.

“Hijrah is not merely a physical migration, but a process of renewal. Let us continue to move forward with knowledge, integrity and a spirit of unity,” he said.

The Prime Minister also encouraged Muslims to reflect on verse 218 of surah al-Baqarah, reinforcing the spiritual significance of the occasion.