Selangor Sultan calls for unity, compassion in Maal Hijrah message

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has encouraged Muslims to reflect on their faith and renew their commitment to compassion and unity as the new Hijrah year begins. His Royal Highness emphasised the importance of fostering brotherhood (ukhwah) and avoiding conflicts driven by differing opinions.

In a message shared on the Selangor Royal Office’s Facebook page, Sultan Sharafuddin reminded the community that Islam values unity over division. He cautioned against hatred and resentment, which threaten social harmony.

“Islam teaches us that the strength of the ummah lies in unity, not division. Do not let hatred and resentment destroy the harmony we have built together,” he said.

The Sultan expressed concern over the prevalence of slander and backbiting, urging Muslims to heed the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) teachings on guarding one’s speech. He also discouraged a culture of fault-finding and instead advocated for constructive and wise counsel to strengthen communal bonds.

Additionally, His Royal Highness advised against self-righteousness, reminding Muslims to acknowledge the contributions of others rather than acting as self-proclaimed heroes.