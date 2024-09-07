Melaka to reapply to develop reclaimed land under Unesco

MELAKA: The Melaka government will apply again to the National Heritage Department (JWN) to develop the land reclamation area gazetted as a World Heritage Site by the United Nations Cultural and Scientific Organization (Unesco), the State Assembly was told today.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said an application to that effect was submitted under the previous administration and was rejected by JWN.

Therefore, a new application had to be made to give way to the Straits of Melaka Waterfront Economic Zone (SMWEZ) project, he said in response to a supplementary question by Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali (BN-Lendu) who wanted to know the development stratus at the UNESCO gazetted area.

Earlier to an original question from Low Chee Leong (PH-Kota Laksamana) about the status of the SMWEZ project status, Ab Rauf said the state government had signed a sea reclamation agreement with 29 concession companies involving an area of ​​2,192.38 hectares.

He said the development of SMWEZ would involve several high-impact projects, including the construction of the New North Port in Tanjung Bruas with an estimated investment of RM2 billion, the New Southern Deep Sea Port in Telok Mas, a Cruise Terminal and floating chalets at Pulau Melaka.