Meltdown for 5.8 tonnes of sex toys worth RM1.3 million

SEREMBAN: The Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) disposed of 5.8 metric tonnes or 27,035 units of sex toys worth RM1.3 million through seizures at several premises in Penang, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur throughout this year.

KDN Enforcement and Control Division secretary Nik Yusaimi Yussof said the enforcement and confiscation process was decided through a court order to be confiscated and disposed of under Section 19(1) of the Printing Presses and Publications Act (AMCP) 1984.

“The method of disposal is by destroying silicone, plastic and so on until they don’t look like the original and cannot work anymore. Most of the toys are from China, Thailand and some other Asian countries and are sold at a price of RM50 to RM800.

“All those items are part of the loot from storerooms, warehouses and business premises. There are a number of others still in the process of procedure in court,“ he said at the press conference on the disposal of the goods here today.

Nik Yusaimi said KDN is working closely with e-commerce platform operators to stop the sale of sex toys being widely sold online including search exchanges through keywords to make it difficult for buyers to find sex toys easily.

“However, unscrupulous tool sellers still use various tricks so that their products are not blocked and continue to be advertised to attract buyers,” he said.

He said KDN will take strict action on an ongoing basis against anyone involved in the offence of printing, importing, producing, publishing, selling or distributing the results of prohibited publications that may be harmful to public morals and order.

In the meantime, he said KDN has always carried out enforcement throughout the country to crack down on unwanted publishing activities under the AMCP 1984 because it is harmful to morals and contrary to the socio-culture in this country.

He explained that the announcement to the public about disposal carried out by KDN is important to give awareness to the public about offences involving sex toys, transparency as well as firmness in curbing the dumping of such immoral publications.