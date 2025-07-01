Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House amid Gaza ceasefire push

WASHINGTON: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House next week, a US official confirmed Monday, as Washington intensifies efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza. The July 7 meeting marks Netanyahu’s third visit since Trump resumed office in January.

The talks follow Trump’s recent statement expressing hope for a truce in Gaza within a week. A Trump administration official, speaking anonymously, verified the visit to AFP. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt noted Netanyahu had “expressed interest” in the meeting, adding both sides were finalizing arrangements.

“This has been a priority for the president since he took office, to end this brutal war in Gaza,“ Leavitt said. “It’s heartbreaking to see the images that have come out from both Israel and Gaza throughout this war, and the president wants to see it end.”

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer will precede Netanyahu’s visit with preparatory discussions this week. Netanyahu was the first foreign leader to meet Trump in February, when the US president unexpectedly proposed America “take over” Gaza.

The recent de-escalation between Israel and Iran has opened a potential pathway for negotiations. Trump, eager to add another diplomatic win after recent peace deals, told reporters Friday, “We think even next week, we’re going to get a ceasefire.” On Sunday, he urged Israel via Truth Social to “make the deal in Gaza.”

Despite diplomatic efforts, Israeli forces continue operations in Gaza, targeting Hamas. Gaza’s civil defence reported at least 51 fatalities on Monday, including 24 at a coastal rest area.

Trump also linked US aid to Israel with Netanyahu’s legal troubles, posting, “The United States of America spends Billions of Dollar a year, far more than on any other Nation, protecting and supporting Israel. We are not going to stand for this,“ referring to ongoing corruption charges against the Israeli leader.

The conflict began after Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, killing 1,219 people and taking 251 hostages. Israel’s response has resulted in over 56,531 deaths in Gaza, per the Hamas-run health ministry.