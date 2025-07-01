Trump lifts Syria sanctions as Israel considers diplomatic ties

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump formally dismantled sanctions against Syria on Monday, aiming to reintegrate the war-torn nation into the global economy while Israel signals interest in diplomatic ties with Damascus.

The executive order terminates the “national emergency” declared in 2004, which imposed sweeping sanctions on Syrian state institutions, including its central bank. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated the move supports Syria’s “path to stability and peace.”

Treasury Department official Brad Smith noted the decision would “end Syria’s isolation from the international financial system,“ encouraging regional and US investments. However, sanctions remain on former regime figures, including ex-leader Bashar al-Assad, now in exile in Russia.

Syrian Foreign Minister Assaad al-Shibani hailed the move as a “major turning point,“ enabling reconstruction and the return of displaced citizens. Syria recently completed its first international banking transaction since the 2011 civil war.

Israel, initially skeptical of Syria’s new leadership under ex-Islamist Ahmed al-Sharaa, has softened its stance. Officials confirmed interest in normalizing relations with Syria and Lebanon under the expanded “Abraham Accords.”

US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack described the shift as an unprecedented opportunity, citing Israel’s recent military pressure on Iran as a catalyst. Despite optimism, Syria faces security challenges, including a deadly June attack on a Damascus church.

The US retains Syria’s “state sponsor of terrorism” designation, complicating full economic reintegration.