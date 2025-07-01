Apple antitrust case proceeds as judge rejects dismissal bid

WASHINGTON: A US federal judge has rejected Apple’s attempt to dismiss a major antitrust lawsuit, allowing the case accusing the tech giant of monopolizing smartphone markets to move forward. District Judge Julien Neals ruled that the government provided sufficient evidence to support claims of Apple’s anticompetitive practices.

The lawsuit, filed by the US Department of Justice and 20 states in March 2024, alleges Apple controls 65 percent of the US smartphone market and 70 percent of the premium segment. The judge found these figures, along with high barriers to entry, indicative of monopoly power.

Apple is accused of restricting competition through limitations on app developers and device makers, particularly in five key areas: super apps, cloud streaming, messaging, smartwatches, and digital wallets. Internal communications cited in the case reportedly show Apple executives discussing strategies to prevent users from switching to rival devices.

An Apple spokesperson stated, “We believe this lawsuit is wrong on the facts and the law, and we will continue to vigorously fight it in court.”

If the government prevails, Apple could face significant changes to its business model, including potential divestments. The case is expected to take years, with no trial date yet set.

This lawsuit is part of broader antitrust actions against major tech firms, including Google and Meta, as regulators intensify scrutiny over market dominance in the tech sector.