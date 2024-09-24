Mental health key to successful organisations, says Chief Secretary

PUTRAJAYA: A balanced organisation with a healthy workforce has been proven to help improve the quality of work and life in general, said Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

He said outstanding organisations can also help the government speed up the nation’s development process.

“Awareness and knowledge related to psychology and mental well-being must always be a priority to achieve organisational objectives and build high-value human capital in line with the mission and vision of the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) specifically,“ he said in his speech at the opening of the JPM Psychology Seminar 2024 today.

JPM Senior Deputy Secretary-General Datuk Abd Shukor Mahmood read the text of Shamsul Azri’s speech.

Shamsul Azri said psychological health issues or mental health problems, such as emotional stress, are among the public health issues that need attention as they can affect individual well-being and the productivity of an organisation.

He added that the negative perception towards mental health needs to stop and individuals with the problem should be encouraged to seek treatment, just like for any other physical illnesses.

He said the findings of the 2023 National Health and Morbidity Survey by the Ministry of Health showed that one million or 4.6 per cent of Malaysians aged 16 and above suffer from depression.

He said the 2023 Malaysian Psychological Well-Being Index Study, which involved 159,633 public officials, showed that the Psychological Well-Being Index was at a moderate level of 7.5.

“This means that continuous and comprehensive efforts must be undertaken to ensure that the level of psychological well-being continues to be improved.

“All parties, whether department heads, human resource managers, supervisors or individuals, have a role in continuing to improve themselves by managing aspects of thinking, emotions and behaviour in a more positive direction,“ he said.

Shamsul Azri also called on public officials, especially in the JPM, to always be sensitive and alert to family members or people around them to identify early symptoms of depression that could contribute to aggressive behaviour.

He said that psychological health is the responsibility of every public official, just like physical health care.

According to him, psychological health needs to be monitored and managed properly and every public official needs to increase awareness and conduct self-assessments related to the matter.

Shamsul Azri said public officials need to take advantage of the Civil Servant Psychological Health Digital Profiling System (MyPsyD), which aims to help public officials understand their own situation in terms of psychological health risks.

“If the findings indicate the need for help, then get help from the specialist or psychologists at JPM or within your respective agencies,“ he said.

The two-day seminar, which ends tomorrow, was attended by 400 participants, including JPM personnel as well as agencies and departments under JPM.

The seminar was held in conjunction with National Counseling Month and World Mental Health Day, celebrated on Oct 10 each year by the World Health Organization.

It aims to raise awareness about the importance of comprehensive mental health management in organisations through the proper channels and educate civil servants on mental health issues and their impact on the quality of work and life.