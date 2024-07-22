META apologises to RTM, Johor State Sports Council over erroneous Facebook translation

KUALA LUMPUR: META today apologised to Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), the Johor State Sports Council and others impacted by RTM’s Facebook content regarding the installation of Sultan Ibrahim of Johor as the 17th King of Malaysia at Istana Negara on Saturday, which went viral.

META Director of Public Policy Southeast Asia, Rafael Frankel, in a statement, said META is aware of an error in the automated translation from Malay to English, affecting Facebook posts related to the installation ceremony of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and the birthday of Her Highness Che’ Puan Mahkota Khaleeda Johor.

“We have since resolved this technical error. We deeply respect the Malaysian Royal Family and sincerely apologise to RTM, the Johor State (Sports) Council and others impacted by this event,” he said.

Yesterday, RTM clarified that it did not upload any official information in English as viralled on Facebook regarding the installation of Sultan Ibrahim of Johor as the 17th King of Malaysia at Istana Negara on Saturday.

The Malaysian Broadcasting Department Public Relations Division, in a statement, informed that what appeared on RTM’s official Facebook site was an automatic translation by Facebook’s system.

RTM had lodged a police report while the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) contacted META regarding the erroneous translation.