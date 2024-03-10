MetMalaysia: Heavy rain, thunderstorm to continue until 1 am Friday

KUALA LUMPUR: Thunderstorms and heavy rain are forecast to continue in nine states until 1 am Friday, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) and heavy rain is expected to hit all of Perlis, Kedah, Penang and Perak.

The same weather conditions are also expected to hit Kelantan involving the Gua Musang area as well as in Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Bentong, Jerantut and Temerloh).

In addition, thunderstorms and heavy rain are also expected to hit Selangor (Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor and Gombak) and Negeri Sembilan (Jelebu, Seremban, Port Dickson, Kuala Pilah, Rembau and Jempol).

In Sarawak, the same situation is predicted to occur in Serian, Samarahan (Simunjan), Sri Aman, Kapit (Kapit, Bukit Mabong and Belaga), Bintulu and Miri.

MetMalaysia previously announced that the transition phase of the monsoon starting on Sept 24 and expected to continue until early November which will see the country receive winds from various directions and potentially cause thunderstorms that usually bring heavy rain and strong winds in a short period of time.