MIC still strong despite not holding gov’t posts - Vigneswaran

SHAH ALAM: The MIC remains a party with the strength to defend the welfare of the Indian community in this country, said MIC president Tan Sri S. A. Vigneswaran.

He said that although the party no longer holds power with its leaders not having any positions in the Cabinet, it is widely recognised for its importance and contributions to the community.

“Today, we don’t hold any government positions or power like before, but are we not still standing tall?

“Why is there concern and doubt among us about the party’s capabilities? Even the parties in power acknowledge and recognise us,“ he said when delivering his keynote address at the 78th MIC Annual General Meeting (AGM) here today.

The meeting, officiated by Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, was attended by 1,480 delegates, 100 members each from the youth and women’s wings, and 177 observers.

Vigneswaran said that to this day, the MIC continues to stand with dignity and a clear agenda.

“To date, no other party has raised the issues faced by the Indian community besides MIC, and it is our responsibility (as party members) to work together to gain their trust,“ he said.

He also thanked Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for the invitation to join the Prime Minister’s official visit to India last month to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vigneswaran expressed his deep appreciation for the opportunity given by the Prime Minister, who considered MIC’s views.

He therefore urged all wings and divisions of the party to perform their duties diligently to bring MIC to greater heights.

According to Vigneswaran, several coordinators will be placed in certain divisions of the party as part of efforts to strengthen the party and its leadership in facing future challenges.