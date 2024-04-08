Mickey sees being back on bench as a new beginning

PETALING JAYA: Selangor FC’s sensational winger Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim, who is still recovering from an acid attack, did not expect to be on the bench in his team’s second leg semi-final match of the FA Cup 2024/2025 against Terengganu FC here last night.

In the clash at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium (MBPJ), the Red Giants won 4-1 to advance to the final in style with a 6-4 aggregate victory.

Mohamad Faisal, better known as Faisal Halim and Mickey to fans, said he was informed that he would be on the team’s roster a day before the match, and although he didn’t play, he was happy to be part of the sweet victory in front of the home supporters.

“Congratulations to everyone, this victory is for all of you. What I can say is that I brought as much spirit as I could. Even though I couldn’t play because I am not fully fit yet, I could give some motivation to my teammates.

“It’s been almost three months, just a few days shy of three months since I was rested due to my injuries. I was very sad, and my return tonight at the MBPJ Stadium is a new beginning for me,“ he told reporters after the match.

Meanwhile, Selangor’s head coach Mohd Nidzam Jamil said Faisal was listed for two reasons: because Muhammad Mukhairi Ajmal Mahadi couldn’t be fielded, and he was deemed fit after undergoing full training with the team for the past two weeks.

“I’m not crazy enough to put a player who can’t play on the list. He (Faisal Halim) has been training with us, the doctor allowed it, the physiotherapist allowed it, of course there’s a risk, even with healthy players there are risks ... I took the risk to list him, and I feel it was worth it,“ he said.

Earlier, Mohamad Faisal delighted Selangor fans by making an appearance in the warm-up session ahead of the match kickoff.

He was a victim of an acid attack by an unknown individual at a shopping mall here in early May and was seen wearing a black face mask, believed to protect the healing scars from the acid burns.

Following the incident, the winner of the Best Goal Award at the 2023 Asian Cup in Qatar last January suffered fourth-degree burns on several parts of his body and was treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for about 10 days before undergoing four surgeries and thereafter convalescence treatment.