Messi scores twice as Miami beats Nashville 2-1 in MLS

MIAMI: Lionel Messi delivered yet another masterclass performance, scoring two goals to secure a 2-1 win for Inter Miami against Nashville in Major League Soccer. The Argentine forward continued his remarkable form, netting his fifth brace in five consecutive MLS matches.

Messi opened the scoring in the 17th minute with a perfectly placed free kick that slipped through Nashville’s defensive wall. Despite Miami’s dominance, Nashville equalized early in the second half through Hany Mukhtar’s header. However, Messi struck again in the 62nd minute, capitalizing on a goalkeeping error to seal the victory.

With 16 goals in 16 appearances this season, Messi now shares the league’s scoring lead with Nashville’s Sam Surridge. The win moves Miami to fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 38 points from 19 games, keeping them in strong contention for the playoffs.