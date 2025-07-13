Police hunt three men for cable theft in Dengkil area

POLICE are hunting three men suspected of being involved in a cable theft case after a video recording of their actions went viral on social media today.

Sepang district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Norhizam Bahaman reportedly said his team received a report from Telekom Malaysia (TM) at 6.55pm after the 56-second video spread on Facebook since noon yesterday.

“The video recording showed a black Proton Perdana car carrying three men pulling cables at a residential area in Dengkil.

“Initial investigations found that the car used by the suspects had fake registration numbers and the stolen cables were 100-pair overhead copper cables measuring 200 metres long with estimated losses of RM10,000,“ he told Kosmo, when contacted.

The case is being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code. Members of the public with information can contact the Investigating Officer, Inspector B. Sathiyan at 013-2060771 or Sepang district police headquarters at 03-87774222.

Earlier, a video recording showed three men fleeing after being caught on camera while pulling cables in a lane at a residential area in Dengkil.