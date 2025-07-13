EAST RUTHERFORD: The inaugural FIFA Club World Cup reaches its climax as Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea prepare for a high-stakes final at MetLife Stadium. The match, set to kick off at 3:00 PM local time (1900 GMT), promises a thrilling encounter between two of Europe’s elite clubs.

PSG, fresh off a historic UEFA Champions League triumph, aim to complete an unprecedented trophy sweep. Coach Luis Enrique praised his team’s season, calling it “fantastic” and emphasizing the importance of ending it on a high. The French giants have been dominant, scoring freely against Atletico Madrid, Inter Miami, and Real Madrid en route to the final.

Chelsea, meanwhile, enter as underdogs but remain undaunted. Defender Reece James dismissed PSG’s favorite status, recalling past finals where favorites faltered. The Blues hope midfielder Moises Caicedo recovers in time from an ankle injury sustained in their semi-final win over Fluminense.

The match will be played under scrutiny due to extreme afternoon heat, with Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez labeling the conditions “very dangerous.” Both teams face a grueling schedule, with PSG playing their 65th game and Chelsea their 64th this season.

Financial rewards are substantial, with both finalists guaranteed over $100 million in prize money. For Chelsea, the windfall comes at a crucial time following UEFA sanctions for financial breaches.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino hailed the expanded 32-team tournament as a game-changer for club football, declaring it the “most successful club competition in the world.” The next edition is scheduled for 2029 - AFP