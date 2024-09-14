Military retiree killed, seven injured in van crash

KANGAR: A military retiree was killed and seven others were injured when their van skidded and crashed into a tree at Kilometre 9, Jalan Kangar-Alor Setar, Kampung Permatang Pauh, near here early today.

Kangar police chief ACP Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop said in the 4.30 am accident, Mohd Arshad Hanapiah, 73, a rear seat passenger in the van, died at the scene.

The group, consisting of family members, was travelling from Alor Setar to Kangar with plans to continue to the Padang Besar Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex before heading to Krabi, Thailand for a holiday.

Yusharifuddin said the van, driven by Mohamad Syamel Morad, 29, was believed to have veered off the road and struck a Tunjuk Langit tree on the left shoulder.

“The impact caused Mohd Arshad’s death, while the driver and six passengers - two men and four women, aged between 11 and 73, sustained injuries,” he said in a statement today.

The accident occurred in the dark, under heavy rain, which made the road surface wet and slippery.

The deceased’s body was taken to Tuanku Fauziah Hospital for a post mortem, while the injured were treated at the same hospital.