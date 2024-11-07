PETALING JAYA: Several buildings in Kota Kinabalu were evacuated today after tremors were felt across the city.

According to New Straits Times, at around 10 am, occupants of Tun Mustapha Tower, including Yayasan Sabah Group corporate communications audio visual officer Azli Mohd Abu Bakar, had felt tremors.

“I was seated when I noticed movement. The tremors lasted about 10 seconds,” he told the English daily.

“We were instructed to evacuate using the stairs and gather in the public area.”

Approximately 20 people on the 15th floor were affected, and as a precaution, they were advised not to return to the office for the rest of the day.

No tremors were detected at the state assembly legislative building, allowing proceedings to continue uninterrupted on its third day.

In response to the tremors, the Fire Department initiated monitoring and evacuations in Kota Kinabalu, Penampang, Tawau, Sandakan, Ranau, and Kota Belud.

As of press time, three teams from the Kota Kinabalu station were dispatched to Dewan Bandaraya Kota Kinabalu, Wisma Wanita, and Menara Kinabalu.

The tremors were traced to a 6.6 magnitude earthquake that struck Mindanao, Philippines, at 10:13 am.

Despite the shaking felt in Sabah and Labuan, there is no tsunami threat issued to Malaysia.