MINDEF to coordinate assistance from ATM veterans during floods in Kelantan - Adly

PASIR MAS: The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) will coordinate assistance from Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) veterans, to support those affected by the anticipated floods in Kelantan.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said that the ministry had received an application from ATM veterans regarding their intent to assist, and he expressed his appreciation for their initiative.

“Yes, they (ATM veterans) have submitted an application to MINDEF, and we will work to coordinate with those veterans interested in helping flood victims.

“Previously, they assisted flood victims through their own initiatives, but this time they wish to formalise their support,” he said, when asked about ATM preparations for flood disasters in the state, after attending the state-level Veteran Desa MADANI initiative at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sri Rantau Panjang 2, today.

Adly added that ATM’s assets, including boats and land vehicles, are on standby to respond to flooding in the state.

According to him, some of the assets will be utilised to transport affected residents to safety.

“All commanders have been informed about this matter, and MINDEF will monitor the situation regarding the current floods in the state.

“If there are ATM veterans affected by the floods, the ministry has disaster relief schemes, through the Department of Veterans Affairs (JHEV), and we will provide the best possible service,” he said.

Meanwhile, he expressed hope that MINDEF would receive increased allocations during the Budget 2025 presentation by Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, on Oct 18.

Adly emphasised that it is crucial for MINDEF to focus on strengthening the country’s sovereignty.

“This allocation will support the implementation of various plans, including asset procurement, service improvements and meeting the needs of ATM personnel,” he said.