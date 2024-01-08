Ministry bans cough syrup-laced ice cream

PETALING JAYA: Just 24 hours after it was highlighted by theSun, the Health Ministry has banned the sale of vanilla ice cream laced with Nin Jiom Pei Pa Koa (Cap Ibu dan Anak) cough mixture sold by local chain Inside Scoop.

The ministry said it takes seriously the sale of ice cream mixed with the traditional cough syrup.

“Through our Food Safety and Quality Programme, the ministry reviewed the product’s sale at its outlets and found that the ice cream is served with a syringe containing the cough syrup.

“Pei Pa Koa is registered as a traditional product under the Drug Control Authority and is used to relieve sore throat and cough. It is contraindicated for pregnant women, as stated on its label.”

The ministry said under Section 13B (2) of the Food Act 1983, the preparation or sale of any food mixed with medications is prohibited and offenders may be given a fine not exceeding RM20,000, imprisoned for up to five years, or both.

The ministry confirmed Inside Scoop was not fined but all its outlets have been ordered to immediately cease selling its cough mixture-laced ice cream in the interest of consumer safety.

“Advertising media, including e-commerce platforms and social media, are ordered to stop advertising the product. The food industry is reminded to be responsible for ensuring its products comply with the Food Act 1983 and its regulations.”

The ministry advised the public to be more aware of food safety issues and cautious when purchasing products that may be mixed with unsafe ingredients.

Inside Scoop marketing director Andrew Hong said his company received a call from the ministry on Tuesday morning about the newly launched flavour.

“We immediately contacted all our stores to recall and discard the product. We take the matter seriously and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

He said Inside Scoop assumed it was acceptable to introduce the flavour and claimed other ice cream chains in the region had done so.

“It was a popular flavour in Singapore, which inspired us to create our own flavour locally. We were unaware of the ministry’s regulation against mixing cough syrup with food products and regret doing so. We will ensure it does not happen again.”

Hong assured the public that the other flavours remain safe for consumption.

On Tuesday, theSun quoted Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Specialist Children’s Hospital chief pharmacist Ong Aik Liang as expressing alarm and warning the public to be cautious about consuming food items laced with medicines.

He said Pei Pa Koa is a traditional herbal cough syrup used to alleviate minor throat irritations, but its use as a food ingredient is dangerous.

“Unlike traditional medicines that usually have detailed instructions and are dispensed in controlled amounts, ice cream does not include dosage information. The large amount of cough mixture seen being poured into a cup of ice cream in Inside Scoop’s promotional video could contribute to an overdose.”