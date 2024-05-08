Ministry communication units must collaborate with news agencies - Ramanan

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk R Ramanan has suggested that every ministry’s corporate communication unit collaborate with news agencies moving forward.

He cited an example where the units could disseminate information about upcoming government initiatives prior to official announcements by reaching out to news agencies beforehand.

“There should be a prepping whereby all the senior editors are called in advance and given notice that such an issue is going to take place.

“...because without being given an opportunity to prep the ground, prepare the people, answer the questions that they have in mind when a shock is sent into the system, people often tend to react very differently than when you actually give them an opportunity to ask the questions and give them something to feel comfortable with,” he said after a Concorde Club meeting here today, which was also attended by Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai.

He also said that the MADANI Government enjoyed the continued support of Malaysians, and that its performance was based on and hedged by the state of the country’s economy.

No government in the world has gone into an election with the economy on a downward trend, he pointed out, adding that ‘bread and butter’ issues would become key issues that determine the people’s support to the government irrespective of their race.

The Concorde Club is an informal gathering of senior editors and journalists with politicians and key policymakers.