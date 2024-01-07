Miros developing system to prevent children from being left in cars: Anthony Loke

PETALING JAYA: Transport Minister Anthony Loke has announced the development of MyCINTA, a system aimed at addressing incidents where children are forgotten in cars.

Developed by the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros), the Miros Children in Vehicle Tracking and Alerting System (MyCINTA), is undergoing design refinement this year.

“Our target for 2024-2025 is to complete the design refinement process to enhance the system’s hardware and programming capabilities,“ Loke said.

According to The Star, the system will undergo standard testing for regulatory compliance, quality assurance, and obtain necessary certifications before full-scale implementation.

MyCINTA can detect a child’s presence in a vehicle after the engine is turned off, automatically alerting the driver or emergency contact via phone call or application.

A prototype of the system was launched by the Transport Ministry through Miros in 2023.