Selangor keeps water tariff at RM6.50 for domestic users

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government has confirmed that domestic water tariffs for households consuming up to 20 cubic metres per month will remain unchanged at 65 sen per cubic metre, with the minimum charge staying at RM6.50. Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari stated that this decision follows the February 2024 adjustment and aligns with the National Water Services Commission’s (SPAN) approved rates.

Amirudin explained that the revision supports efforts to enhance water reserves and replace aging asbestos pipes. “This adjustment allows Air Selangor to replace over 1,600 kilometres of pipes, some over 40 years old, at a rate of 300 kilometres annually,“ he said.

For households using 20–35 cubic metres monthly, the rate will rise by RM0.30 to RM1.62 per cubic metre. Those exceeding 35 cubic metres will pay RM3.51 per cubic metre, an RM0.88 increase. Condominiums and government quarters will see a RM0.41 hike to RM2.09 per cubic metre.

Low-cost housing residents face the smallest increase—RM0.10 per cubic metre—bringing the rate to RM1.18. Commercial users will pay RM3.51 per cubic metre, up RM0.57, while places of worship and welfare institutions enjoy a minimal RM0.10 rise to RM0.76.

The shipping industry’s rate will increase to RM8.01 per cubic metre, and data centres will pay RM5.31. The new tariffs take effect on September 1.

Amirudin added that Air Selangor is constructing new treatment plants in Rasau and Labohan Dagang 2, costing RM7.671 billion and RM479.52 million, respectively. These projects will boost daily treated water capacity by 2,730 million litres.

The state will also expand the Skim Air Darul Ehsan (SADE) eligibility, raising the household income threshold from RM5,000 to RM6,000 monthly. Additionally, the government will absorb RM100,000 annually for places of worship and welfare institutions, totalling RM52.7 million in subsidies. - Bernama