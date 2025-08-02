Raja Muda of Selangor honours entrepreneurs at PLATS Awards Night

KLANG: Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, graced the Platform Selangor (PLATS) Awards Night (MAPS) to recognise the achievements of local entrepreneurs. The event highlighted the success of participants in the U-PLATS Digital and U-PLATS Halal programmes.

Accompanied by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and other dignitaries, Tengku Amir Shah presented awards to 22 entrepreneurs. The U-PLATS Digital awards included categories such as Main Micro Entrepreneur, Special Category Awards (Community, Youth, Revolution, Technology, Innovation, and Women), and best micro entrepreneur at the local authority level. Meanwhile, the U-PLATS Halal awards recognised participants who obtained the Malaysian Halal Confirmation Certificate.

Award recipients received Point of Sales (POS) systems and training worth RM4,000 to enhance their business operations. Additionally, 10 entrepreneurs under the U-PLATS Halal programme received RM5,000 in sponsorship, with four already securing halal certification and four others in the approval process.

During his speech, Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari highlighted that over 8,000 micro traders have benefited from PLATS programmes, gaining digitalisation access, training, and financial support. He called for collaboration among government agencies, industry players, and financial institutions to further develop micro and small businesses.

“Help them develop, compete healthily, and achieve success. We aim to nurture today’s micro entrepreneurs into tomorrow’s successful business owners,“ he said. - Bernama