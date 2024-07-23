Missing girl: Three held to assist in probe

JOHOR BAHRU: Police have detained three individuals to assist in the investigation into the case involving six-year-old girl Albertine Leo Jia Hui, who went missing from a shopping mall in Iskandar Puteri on Saturday.

Johor police chief CP M. Kumar said the two men and a woman aged between 28 and 55 were arrested at around 1.30 pm in the Iskandar Puteri area yesterday.

However, he said the child has not yet been found.

“The investigation is being conducted under Section 365 of the Penal Code for kidnapping or abducting with intent to secretly and wrongfully confine a person,” he said in a statement.

He also advised the public to refrain from making speculations that could disrupt the investigation and to channel any information through the Johor Police hotline at 019-2792095 or the Operations Room at 07-2212999.

Prior to this, Iskandar Puteri police chief ACP M. Kumarasan reportedly asked for the public’s help in locating the child, who was noticed missing by her father at the shopping mall at about 8.30 pm.

Kumarasan was quoted as saying that the child was 120 centimetres tall, has long black hair, fair skin and moderately slim, wearing shorts and a white t-shirt with a picture of ‘Mickey Mouse’.

