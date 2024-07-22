PETALING JAYA: A cafe owner in Johor Bahru has offered a monetary reward of RM10,000 to the person who successfully finds the six-year-old girl who went missing at Eco Galleria Shopping Centre in Iskandar Puteri, Johor, recently.

In a post on social media, the cafe owner known by the name Phang is offering RM10,000 to the person who finds her and brings her to Six Cafe located in Taman Stulang Laut, Johor Bahru.

“Whoever finds this little girl, please take her to Six Cafe and find Mr Phang for the reward of RM10,000,” the post stated.

Meanwhile, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said that those who find Albertine Leo Jia Hui or have any information are requested to immediately report it to the nearest police station.

The child, of Chinese descent, was last seen by her father around 8.30 pm on July 20 (Saturday).

She was wearing a white T-shirt with a ‘Mickey Mouse’ image on the chest and shorts.

Leo is approximately 120cm tall, with long black hair, fair complexion and a slim build.

