PETALING JAYA: A consultancy in Johor Bahru has offered a monetary reward of RM50,000 to the person who successfully finds the six-year-old girl who went missing at Eco Galleria Shopping Centre in Iskandar Puteri, Johor, recently.

The company stated in its social media post today (July 22) that the reward will be given upon bringing her to their company, which is located in Taman Setia Indah, Johor Bahru.

“ALBB Consultancy Sdn Bhd urgently seeks information on a missing girl. If you have any clues, please contact the official number. Reward: RM50,000.

“Information will be kept confidential. No pranks, only accurate information needed. The reward will be given upon bringing the girl to our company,” said the post.

Those with information can contact Boy at 011-5550 4047.

Meanwhile, a cafe owner in Johor Bahru has also put up a RM10,000 reward to the person who can find Albertine Leo Jia Hui and bring her to Six Cafe located in Taman Stulang Laut, Johor Bahru.

The child, of Chinese descent, was last seen by her father around 8.30 pm on July 20 (Saturday).

She was wearing a white T-shirt with a ‘Mickey Mouse’ image on the chest and shorts.

Leo is approximately 120cm tall, with long black hair, fair complexion and a slim build.