PETALING JAYA: A 28-year-old housewife, who had been reported missing, was found dead in her residence in Indera Mahkota, Kuantan.

The victim, a mother to a three-year-old son, was discovered unconscious by her husband in their bedroom at 7.30pm with bruises on her neck, according to Berita Harian.

Kuantan district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu, stated that the victim’s 62-year-old father had filed a missing person report at 3.25pm on the day of the incident.

The father last communicated with his daughter via WhatsApp at 8.30am that same day.

“The victim’s father informed that the last time he was able to contact his son was through a WhatsApp message at 8.30am on the day of the incident.

“However, at about 7.30pm, the woman’s father was contacted by his son-in-law, informing him that the victim was unconscious in the bedroom at home with a bruise on her neck,“ Wan Mohd Zahari said.

Police investigations revealed that the deceased was married to a Chinese national who worked as a factory supervisor.

“The body was sent to the Forensic Unit of Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital for an autopsy and the case was investigated according to Section 302 of the Penal Code,“ he added.

Four family members of the woman, aged between 27 and 62, have been arrested to assist with the investigation.