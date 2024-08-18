Missing Orang Asli girl found dead in swampy area

IPOH: A young Orang Asli girl reported missing on Friday was found dead in a swampy area in the Orang Asli settlement of Kampung Bersah, Pos Kuala Mu in Sungai Siput yesterday.

Sungai Siput police chief Supt Mohd Khaizam Ahmad Shahabudin said the body of Nuraina Humaira Rosli, 10, who had hearing issues, was found at about 4.20 pm by the search and rescue team who had conducted a search after getting the missing person report at 1.30 am yesterday.

The team comprised personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department, Royal Malaysia Police, and villagers.

“We found the victim’s body in a swampy area near the settlement. Initially, we classified the case as a missing person, but after the body was found and death was confirmed by Sungai Siput Hospital at 7 pm, we reclassified it as a sudden death.

“The body was sent to Sungai Siput Hospital last night, and we are awaiting the results of the post-mortem,“ he said when contacted today.