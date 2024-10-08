MITI launches Multi-Purpose Hall project, Mini MITI day in Sabak Bernam

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) today launched the groundbreaking ceremony of an Open Multi-Purpose Hall project and held a Mini MITI Day at Kampung Tebuk Mufrad, Sabak Bernam.

In today’s statement, MITI said the village has been appointed as a MADANI MITI Adopted Village since February 2024, following the initiative announced by the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the Budget 2024 speech.

MITI said the groundbreaking ceremony of the open multi-purpose hall is one of the ministry’s important initiatives in the efforts to enhance the well-being of the local community.

It said that the hall, which will be built on waqf land belonging to Tebuk Mufrad Mosque, is planned as a multi-function centre that will greatly benefit the villagers in terms of social and economic needs.

“This multi-purpose hall will not only function as a centre for leisure and sports activities, with facilities such as futsal, volleyball, badminton, sepak takraw and basketball courts, but also as a gathering place for science, community and entertainment events.

“The construction is seen as a strategic step to improve the well-being of the community by providing a comfortable and safe space for various activities, to further help to strengthen friendships among the residents,“ he said.

According to MITI, the hall is expected to contribute to local economic development through support for homestay activities and the sale of local products.

“With this facility, Kampung Tebuk Mufrad can attract more tourists and traders, thus increasing the competitiveness of the village at the national level,“ said MITI.

The construction of the hall will be carried out in collaboration with various parties, including the Ministry of Works, the Public Works Department, the Selangor Islamic Religious Council, the Selangor Islamic Religious Department, and the Selangor Waqf Board.

Meanwhile, the ministry said the Mini MITI Day which took place today featured various activities aimed at providing advice, guidance and the introduction of services and functions of MITI and its agencies.