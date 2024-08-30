MITI, MIDA proactive in implementing policy reforms to attract Investments - PM Anwar

PARIT BUNTAR: The government, through the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), will continue to be proactive in introducing policy reforms to enhance investor confidence and strengthen Malaysia’s position as a preferred investment destination, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister said many improvements have been and are being implemented according to needs and based on feedback from all stakeholders and interested parties.

“This new project (Kerian Integrated Green Industrial Park [KIGIP]) aligns with the current global narrative on green technology.

“So, we are giving flexibility for this project. We are demonstrating this with the readiness of Menteri Besar (Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad). This is a record we have set,” he said at the groundbreaking ceremony for the KIGIP project here today.

Also present were Saarani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

The Prime Minister said that agencies and public servants involved must also implement better work practices than before.

He noted that the adjustment in public servant salaries, which has been announced and will be implemented, will also serve as a catalyst for improved governance.

“That’s why we should not be weary when discussing governance; we need to view it positively. Relatively speaking, we now see significant changes in departments such as Customs (Royal Malaysian Customs Department), Immigration and Land Offices. I would like to thank public servants for their efforts in performing better than before,” he said.

Anwar added that consistency in managing Malaysia’s development will make the country stronger and more attractive to investors.

“With our strong currency, that’s why Google and Infineon chose us over other competitors. This is proof that investors have confidence in our country,” he said.

Regarding KIGIP, Anwar said it is one of the largest industrial development projects in the country fully managed by Bumiputera companies.

He said this project not only demonstrates capability and efficiency in execution but also empowers the Bumiputera agenda in large-scale projects.

“So, the praise is not just for the country but also for the Bumiputera management that has successfully carried out a new project. This is truly Bumiputera Policy ... shouting Malay, Malay, Malay, but when it comes to approvals, they don’t give it to Malays. That’s the difference,” he said.

According to Anwar, this project is different from others as the funds are managed by the private sector, considering investment potential.

The government’s role, he said, is to provide basic facilities to help develop the ecosystem for the project, including highway access and water supply.

“I want this project to be our pride, the pride of Bumiputeras, the pride of Malaysians, and a great example for the Southeast Asian region,” he said.