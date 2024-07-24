MMEA personnel to be equipped with bodycams

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) enforcement personnel performing duties in the field will be equipped with body cameras while on duty to ensure there are no violations of standard operating procedures (SOP).

MMEA Acting Director-General, Maritime Vice Admiral Datuk Saiful Lizan Ibrahim said the move is part of efforts to ensure MMEA enforcers perform their duties with full integrity, especially during operations in the country’s waters.

He said MMEA is actively implementing initiatives under the Organisational Anti-Corruption Plan (OACP) and is also working towards certification of the MS ISO 37001 Anti-Bribery Management System (ABMS).

“For a start, the use of body cameras will be implemented by MMEA officers escorting Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) funds to Pulau Tioman before expanding its implementation after the procurement process is approved by the government,“ he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail emphasised the importance of integrity across all departments under the Home Ministry (KDN).

Saiful Lizan also noted that MMEA has been using the Mobile Surveillance Unit (MSU), which functions as a mobile radar to detect suspicious activities in the country’s waters, thus complementing the existing Malaysian Sea Surveillance System (SWASLA).

“MMEA has also been operating the Cospas-Sarsat system since 2015 through the Malaysia Mission Control Centre (MYMCC), which is capable of receiving emergency signals from various types of beacons,“ he said.