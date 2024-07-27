Ipoh City Council to introduce Perak Batik as new signature product

IPOH: The Ipoh City Council (MBI) plans to introduce Perak Batik as a new signature product aimed at capturing both local and international markets.

Ipoh mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin said clay would be used as an alternative material in producing Perak Batik.

“I don’t want to reveal too much about Perak Batik now, as we will provide more details at a ceremony next month,“ he said.

“All this while Ipoh is known for its gastronomic tourism, ecotourism and creative city status. Now, we aim to introduce Perak Batik as part of our cultural tourism,“ he said at the launch of the City of Music mural, marking the second anniversary of Lorong Seni @ Lorong Panglima here today.

Rumaizi added that 12 local batik entrepreneurs are currently involved in creating Perak Batik, which will feature various motifs and patterns.

He expressed confidence that Perak Batik could penetrate international markets, including China, Vietnam and Thailand.

Today’s celebration saw over 3,000 Ipoh residents participating in various events, such as handicraft sales, caricature drawing, coffee sales, a talent search competition, a Labu Sayong demonstration, portrait painting, a batu Seremban contest and a colouring contest.