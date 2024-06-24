MOE calls for public input on new education development plan

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Education (MOE) encourages the public to contribute suggestions for creating a new education development plan to replace the Malaysia Education Blueprint (MEB) 2013-2025, which is nearing its end.

“In line with the whole of society approach, the MOE welcomes suggestions from various parties in the form of memorandums or proposal papers to help produce a comprehensive and holistic future education plan,“ it said in a statement today.

The MOE said a portal for gathering input on the Future of Malaysian Education 2026-2036 has been developed and suggestions can be submitted between May 14 and Dec 31 this year.

The portal can be accessed at https://www.moe.gov.my/pelanpendidikan2026/public.