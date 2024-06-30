MOE conducts investigation into student’s death following fall from school building

NIBONG TEBAL: The Ministry of Education (MoE) is conducting an internal investigation into the incident involving a student in Kajang, Selangor, who was reported critically injured after a fall from the fifth floor of a building on Friday, and tragically passed away yesterday.

Minister Fadhlina Sidek said at the same time, the ministry has urged the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the incident, including examining any potential bullying.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the school community. This is deeply distressing, particularly because it occurred at school. Safety remains our utmost priority, and we are committed to ensuring stringent safety measures in schools,“ she told reporters after attending a programme at Taman Puteri Gunung here today.

Fadhlina, who is also the Member of Parliament for Nibong Tebal, emphasised that MoE has initiated support measures, including psychosocial counseling, to assist the victim’s family, friends and the school community.

She added that MoE is intensifying efforts to address bullying issues comprehensively across all educational levels, emphasising the existing guidelines and regulations established to handle such incidents involving school students.

Earlier, it was reported that a 13-year-old male student, who was critically injured after falling off the fifth floor of a school building, died at Kajang Hospital early yesterday.

Kajang police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof confirmed that the victim died at 2.30am while receiving treatment, adding that the case, classified as sudden death, is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2000.