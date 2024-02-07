Art of Speed Malaysia 2024

MALAYSIA’S biggest annual Kustom & Counter Culture event returns to the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park, Serdang (MAEPS) – a 452,084 sqft indoor venue, 8.6-acre outdoor venue – with every event hall locked in and plenty of fun-filled activities and exhibitions for fans and visitors over the weekend. MAEPS will host Art of Speed 2024 (AOS 2024) on 27 July 2024 (10:00 am – 7:00 pm) and 28 July 2024 (10:00 am – 7:00 pm).

The AOS 2024 featured guest list from the international custom community and media will include:

1. Shige Suganuma, Shinotsuka “NATQQ” Michihisa & Hey Murakamii from MOONEYES, Japan

2. Professional Japanese drifter Daigo Saito is coming to AOS 2024! Daigo is a driver with many years of experience and multiple wins under his belt, including the D1 Grand Prix series and Formula Drift series. He also founded his own shop called Fat Five Racing, where he has built plenty of outrageous drift cars throughout the years, one notable example being his drift-spec Lamborghini Murcielago. He has since expanded his compound – now known as Fat Five Land – which includes a lounge/bar, car display and a drift area where you can ride alongside Daigo.

3. Katie’s Customs from Japan featuring a custom Vincent Black Shadow bike (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vincent Black Shadow). Founded in 2005, Katie’s Custom Shop is located at the Nishitama District in Tokyo and exudes strong hot rod elements. The owner Mr. Katsuya Tasaki specializes in Harley-Davidsons and his creative vision is to create a silhouette that even people who are not interested in custom culture will think is cool! He has received numerous awards at the famous Yokohama Hot Rod Custom Show.

4. STOOP Motorcycles, Japan – Masato Ikemori from STOOP Motorcycles will be coming to AOS 2024 with his Harley-Davidson Panhead. The Panhead was first introduced in 1948 and was manufactured until 1965, made in both 61 and 74 cubic inch displacements. The nickname “Panhead” refers to the shape of the pressed aluminium valve covers which resembled cooking pans. The Panhead sits high in the hierarchy of Classic Harley-Davidson engines alongside other classics like the Flathead, Knucklehead and Shovelhead.

5. EVILACT, Japan – Born and raised in Yokohama, Japan, Minato Yamamoto grew up under the influence of the counterculture scene made famous in his hometown.

Besides founding EVILACT, Minato-san is also a former custom painter and now a fashion designer. Minato-san will be bringing his 1947 Harley-Davidson Knucklehead

EL to AOS 2024.

6. Nigel Petrie from Engineered To Slide, Australia – Nigel Petrie is well-known in the scene as a custom car fabricator. His deep obsession with cars and motorcycles has driven him to be a self-taught welder, fabricator, and designer, culminating with his infamous space frame drift Toyota Hilux, built under his brand Engineered To Slide.

Over the years, Nigel continues to fine tune his skills and create custom cars and motorcycles to match his unique style.

7. Spinny, Thailand – Best European Custom Bike Winner at Bangkok Hot Rod Show

2024

8. Little Boy Cycles, Thailand – Best of Show Winner at Bangkok Hot Rod Show 2024

9. Dino Dalle Carbonare & Alexander lain from Speedhunters.com, Global

10. ONE LOW, Masashi Tasaki; Japan – One Low is a famous Volkswagen Speed Shop from Japan, notable for building the MOONEYES Volkswagen Beetle drag car – Moon Bug.

11. Tengku Djan, The Prince of Drift – Tengku Djan Ley bin Tengku Mahaleel is a Malaysian professional drift driver who has competed in the D1 Grand Prix Racing series along multiple drift and race series. He has many accomplishments in his professional racing career such as winning the 12-hour Merdeka Millennium Endurance race consecutively in 2005 and 2006.

12. Makoto from Makoto M&K Custom Signs – Makoto is the artist responsible for the AOS

2024 poster and designer for the Hot Wheels Japan Collectors Convention die-cast car.

13. 2 Percenter, Japan

14. Masanari Kobyashi from Japan

15. Burnout Magazine, Japan

16. Vibes magazine, Japan – This year the owner of Vibes magazine, Mr. Tosihiro, is coming to AOS 2024.

17. Ignite magazine, Thailand

18. Cynar, Japan

19. Mow, Australia

20. Choppajoop, Singapore

21. Hisa Artes 66 Paintlab, Indonesia (a collective group of 15 pinstripe artists)

22. Fahmi Freeflow, Indonesia

23. Mill Art, Indonesia

24. Mr. Pinman, Thailand

25. Irvine Jasta, Indonesia

26. Cherry Bomb Pin-Up Parlour, Singapore

27. Bangkok Hot Rod Show, Thailand

28. Mooneyes Bangkok, Thailand

29. Kustomfest, Indonesia

30. Borneo Kustom Show, Brunei

31. BBQ Ride, Indonesia

32. Wicked Wallop, Singapore

33. Ya Seat, Thailand

34. Wheelspin, Thailand

35. Von Dutch, Indonesia

The main highlights for AOS 2024 will feature:

1. New For 2024! – SoundCircus Takeover by Art of Speed indoor stage. No longer an outdoor festival, SoundCircus is taking over Hall A! Prepare to rock indoors with bands like Spider, Gerhana Ska Cinta, Salam Musik, Jemson X Forcesparkbois, Slatan, 53 Universe and many more. The SoundCircus Takeover will be happening all weekend from 27 to 28 July 2024 at MAEPS Serdang from 2:00 pm to 8:30 pm. Tickets are now available at https://scf.artofspeedmy.com/ticket/ (Early Bird tickets are sold out).

2. New For 20241 – Art of Speed will be collaborating with Selangor FC (SFC) in support of SFC on-going campaign; “Stop The Violence” crossing over from football to automotive lifestyle.

3. New For 20241 – Community Motosale for buying, selling & trade motorcycles below

500cc.

4. New For 20241 – Art of Speed in collaboration with IGL coating with a limited edition mini detailing kit.

5. New For 20241 – There will be 4 collaborations for 2024! First, Art of Speed X Zippo.

Second, Art of Speed X Von Dutch (work shirt & cap). Third, Art of Speed X Selangor FC, and the most awaited collab this year will be Art of Speed X MOONEYES.

6. New For 20241 – AOS Invitational Build-Off returns featuring 10 bike builders vying for cash prize and a chance to have their custom vehicle shipped to Japan for The 32nd Yokohama Hot Rod Custom Show 2024. This year builders selected are;

Abah & Sons (Padin Musa)

Nodie Cycles

Acid Welding

Zuhalfast

RGF

Flying Loser

Chaos Customs

FNG Works

Son of Abdul

7. The 2d Official Hot Wheels Collectors Convention Malaysia will be held again at Hall C after receiving a successful turnout from both collectors and visitors in 2023. At the convention, visitors will be able to experience various activities including Hot Wheels Rare and Collectibles Exhibition, Hot Wheels Swap Buy And Sell, Collector sharing sessions, Hot Wheels Custom Competition and many more. And for one night, dinner will be hosted for the Hot Wheels Collector Convention at Concorde Hotel Kuala Lumpur. AOS 2024 will launch the first ever convention exclusive die-cast model from Mattel factory for Malaysia together with Hot Wheels Design Manager – Vehicles, Dwayne Vance.

8. AOS will continue The Outdoor ThunderCircus “Brotherhood Rally” with a fully dedicated open area for motorcycle riders and enthusiasts, attracting a gathering of various motorcycle makers and brand communities. Highlights for ThunderCircus include a mega ride in, and motorcycle groups from across Malaysia and around the region.

9. In collaboration with NoEqual.co is the NEAT Fest in Hall C, which will feature a collective display of highly curated modified cars from across Malaysia. The cars featured will be some of the tastefully modified from local, Japanese, European and supercars categories.

10. From becoming a staple content of AOS to its own standalone event – Off The Grid will be available again at Hall C. An indoor environment with air-conditioning means the entire family can enjoy the “outdoor lifestyle” without burning out from the sun. There will be plenty of exhibits along with local and international brands to look forward to.

11. Hail Vintage and Streetware Con featuring thrift and streetwear fashion galore at Hall

D. Now with even more vendors for 2024. This year features the Backdoor Soundsystem Collective to entertain the crowd all throughout the weekend.

12. Christopher Ng from Motogar will be this year’s host for our annual Kustom & Koffee Talk inside Hall A at 3.30pm on Saturday, together with overseas panelists. The forum will discuss the latest trends in the bike and car industries.

13. Show & Shine returns in Hall A, featuring the best selection of modified cars and custom motorcycles with an opportunity for Best of Show to win a trip to The 320d Annual Yokohama Hot Rod Custom Show to be held in December 2024.

Additional AOS 2024 activities include:

Roda Rumble 2024 – Two Wheels Gathering & Outdoor Festival supported by Retro

Mania

La Cultura – Malaysia’s Chicano Culture Appreciation Gathering, which includes a fashion display of Cholo and Chicano style, Dance and DJ show, and more

Food Park food vendors and trucks IS NOW OUTDOORS!

Automotive flea market

Product launching on stage

Test Ride Zone for bike (Royal Enfield, Vespa, Aprilia, Triumph, Lambretta, Harley-Davidson, and more)

This year’s lucky draw giveaway on Sunday is a special collaboration between AOS X QARTEL TV. One lucky ticket holder will stand to win ONE (1) modified Honda. This giveaway marks the first ever “modern” vehicle as the prize, chosen for its versatility, efficiency and fun to use. As such AOS has collaborated with Qaqal Jeffry from QARTEL TV who is a renowned Honda expert.

The AOS 2024 weekend pass is available at the door and online for RM35.00, with children below 12 years old entering for FREE. OKU (disabled) Pass Holders will also enjoy free entry.

Halls are open from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm on both days. New for 2024 is the option for Valet VIP Parking Ticket. For RM30.00, visitors can park their cars at Ground Level in Hall D and it is valid for one-day entry. (Excluding RM3) processing fees

Vendor & Corporate application is now open, please contact Rafiq at +6012 2620 405 for business enquiries. For more information about this event, please visit www.artofspeedmy.com or www.facebook.com/ArtOfSpeedMY/