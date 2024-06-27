MOE takes various approaches to prevent teachers from retiring early

NIBONG TEBAL: The Ministry of Education (MOE) has taken various approaches and mechanisms to boost the spirit and motivation of teachers to prevent them from opting for early retirement.

Its Minister, Fadhlina Sidek said the ministry took a serious view of the issue but would still give the teachers involved the space to decide.

“We constantly create various mechanisms to boost their spirit... as well as management related to promotion.

“So, from time to time, we have such programmes. But I think that those who want to retire early, it means they choose to do so based on factors like health issues, no interest (to continue) and family matters,” she told reporters when met after conducting a survey of the Sungai Duri night market here today.

Also present was Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Sungai Bakap state by-election Dr Joohari Ariffin.

Fadhlina, however, is confident that the issue of thousands of teachers opting for early retirement won’t affect the country’s education system as this is a ‘come and go’ issue.

She said that 98 per cent of the vacancies nationwide had been filled through close cooperation with the Education Service Commission.

“God-willing, we have several approaches, namely graduate teachers from Teacher Education Institutes (IPG), then we have contract of service (COS) appointments which we take from time to time according to needs,” she said.

Earlier, Fadhlina in a written reply in Dewan Rakyat today said that the main cause cited by teachers opting for early retirement in the past three years was that they were no longer interested in continuing with their career.

She said that was the response of 72.36 per cent of the 4,300 to 6,300 teachers who opted for early retirement during that period.