MOE to assist 402 children suspected of being victims of exploitation get education

SEREMBAN: The Ministry of Education (MOE) is ready to provide education to the 402 children suspected of being victims of exploitation, neglect, and abuse at welfare homes owned by a company, who were rescued in several raids in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.

Education director-general Azman Adnan said MOE would provide ample opportunities for the children to receive education because primary education for children is compulsory under the Education Act.

“...the investigation into the case is still ongoing...so, we will wait for the results of the police investigation and see where we can assist to ensure that these children receive education just like other children,” he told reporters after the 23rd Commencement Ceremony of Institut Aminuddin Baki, here, today.

Azman said that all Malaysian children aged seven and above are required to receive education, adding that parents who fail to comply with this requirement may face action.

On Wednesday, the Royal Malaysia Police reported that through Op Global, they had rescued 402 children and teenagers aged one to 17 suspected of being victims of exploitation.

Police also detained 171 individuals, including religious teachers and caretakers aged between 17 and 64, to assist in the investigation.