MOH allocated RM100m for repair of health clinic, quarters in Sarawak

SIBU: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has been allocated RM100 million to repair health clinics and staff quarters in Sarawak.

Its deputy minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni said RM50 million of the allocation is provided by the Sarawak government.

“The implementation period of the projects under the RM100 million allocation is 18 months and the Sarawak Health Department has identified the locations of the health clinics involved,“ he said.

He told the media this after flagging off the “Jelajah Agenda Nasional Malaysia Sihat (ANMS) Bulan Malaysia Sihat Sejahtera @ HePiLI (BMSS)” expedition and the One Hour Malaysia Clean Up (1HMCU) 2024 at SMK Agama Sibu here today.

The expedition, which began last Aug 15 and will end in Kuching at SMK Petra Jaya on October 18, has been to 55 locations in the state.

Lukanisman said the ministry would table the progress of all the projects to all stakeholders, especially Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said repair work was being carried out on 39 dilapidated health clinics in Sarawak under the MADANI Bitara Initiative programme.