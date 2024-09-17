MOH detects new case of mpox

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) detected one positive case of mpox clade II variant yesterday.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said the case was identified from 58 suspected mpox cases referred to the ministry this year.

He said the patient is a male citizen who began exhibiting symptoms of fever, sore throat, and cough on Sept 11, with a rash appearing on Sept 12.

“The individual, who is currently in isolation, has no history of overseas travel within the 21 days prior to the onset of symptoms and is now in stable condition.

“All contacts of this patient are being identified, and their health status will be closely monitored according to strict standard operating procedures (SOP),” he said in a statement today.

Dr Muhammad Radzi added that since July 26, 2023, 10 mpox cases recorded in the country have been from the clade II variant only.

He said the mpox operations room, activated on Aug 16 at the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC), continues to monitor the mpox situation and coordinate various preparedness and response measures.

“To boost readiness and enable the public to play their role by enhancing self-health monitoring, MOH is continuing its outreach efforts through various mass media and social media channels,” he said.