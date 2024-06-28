MOH launches National Health Demand and Supply study

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has launched phase one of the National Health Demand and Supply in collaboration with the World Bank Group to map the healthcare landscape in Malaysia for the next two decades.

The study focuses on conducting comprehensive analyses of the healthcare situation nationwide, encompassing healthcare facilities, equipment, and human resources.

MOH said in a statement today that the study aims to address the imbalance in the distribution of healthcare resources in hospitals and clinics across the country, including specialised services and equipment with advanced technology.

“By setting a national standard for crucial healthcare assets, MOH is striving to enhance a more balanced, sustainable, and efficient healthcare system.

“This study will project the country’s healthcare needs until 2045, ensuring Malaysia is prepared to meet the evolving needs of the people while aiding the country’s transition towards becoming a high-income nation,” read the statement.

Therefore, the ministry urged public and private healthcare sectors to participate in the online survey before July 15 to shape a better future for healthcare in Malaysia and ensure that Malaysians have access to the best healthcare.

According to MOH, data obtained from the study is confidential and will not be shared with parties outside of the research team.