No reason for Sg Bakap voters to reject PH candidate - Fadhlina

NIBONG TEBAL: There is no reason for voters in the Sungai Bakap state constituency to reject the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Dr Joohari Ariffin in the upcoming by-election as he has launched a comprehensive manifesto outlining his commitment if elected, said PKR Wanita chief Fadhlina Sidek.

Fadhlina said Joohari has stated his commitment clearly in the manifesto, which emphasises four core principles derived from the acronym P.A.D.U; Prasarana dan Progresif (infrastructure and progress), Akhlak, Akademik Anak Muda (morals, education for youth), Damai (peace) and Untuk Semua (for all).

“His offers are comprehensive, and his commitment is clear. There is no reason for the people to reject him, especially with his expertise in education and administration, which will bring prosperity to Sungai Bakap,” she said today.

She spoke to reporters after a programme for women related to skincare and physiotherapy in Taman Puteri Gunung, here today.

Fadhlina, who is Nibong Tebal MP, said the former educator’s manifesto also outlines physical and educational development in Sungai Bakap.

The Sungai Bakap state by-election on July 6 sees a straight fight between Joohari and Perikatan Nasional candidate Abidin Ismail. It is being held following the death of the incumbent, Nor Zamri Latiff, on May 24.