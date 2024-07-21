Mohd Azmawi the right candidate to reclaim Nenggiri, says Kelantan BN secretary

MELAKA: Kelantan UMNO youth chief Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani, the candidate to be fielded by Barisan Nasional (BN) in the upcoming Nenggiri state by-election, is well-positioned to reclaim the seat.

Kelantan BN secretary Datuk Seri Md Alwi Che Ahmad said Mohd Azmawi Fikri, a local candidate with extensive service in the area, is ideally suited to represent the constituency and enhance BN’s voice in the Kelantan state assembly.

“This is about Nenggiri; we want a facilitator who knows the area and is a local representative. Mohd Azmawi Fikri was the first candidate announced, while our opponents are still struggling,” he told reporters after officiating the Hang Tuah Jaya UMNO division annual general meeting here today.

Md Alwi, an UMNO Supreme Council member, expressed confidence that with the hard work and dedication of all parties involved, BN will reclaim the Nenggiri seat.

On June 19, Kelantan State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah declared the Nenggiri seat vacant after he was informed that its representative, Mohd Azizi Abu Naim, had ceased to be a member of Bersatu on June 13.

The Election Commission has set Aug 17 for polling, with nominations on Aug 3 and early voting on Aug 13.