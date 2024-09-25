MOHE deploys 878 volunteers in post-flood relief mission

PUTRAJAYA: The Higher Education Ministry (MOHE) has launched a Post-Flood Relief Mission through the Higher Education Institutions Volunteer Brigade, deploying 878 volunteers comprising staff and students.

In a statement today, the ministry said various assets from the institutions have also been mobilised to facilitate access to affected areas, including two boats, 24 buses, six lorries, 15 vans and 17 four-wheel-drive vehicles.

“Additional equipment such as 56 water jets, four water pumps, three water tanks and nine generators have also been deployed to assist in the cleaning of public buildings, including schools and other premises in flood-hit areas,” the statement read.

The mission team also offers psychological support services to flood victims, both individually and in groups.

Besides Kedah and Penang, the relief efforts have been extended to flood-affected areas in Perak and Perlis, and the mission stands ready to be deployed to other regions if needed.

“MOHE hopes that these efforts will bring some comfort to the flood victims, and the ministry’s entire community prays that those affected are granted strength to endure this challenge,” it added.