MOHE, MOSTI to carry out study on potential of cultured meat production

PUTRAJAYA: A study on the potential and feasibility of cultured meat production as an alternative meat source will be conducted by the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) through universities in collaboration with the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) and the National Institutes of Biotechnology Malaysia (NIBM).

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said this was agreed upon in the Cabinet Committee Meeting on the National Food Security Policy chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday.

“The meeting session also focused on strengthening national food security through the implementation of high-impact initiatives such as the Chuping Dairy Farm Project in collaboration with FGV, Touch Group, and Baladna.

“...(as well as) proposals for the direction and development of the local onion industry ecosystem through financial support for infrastructure development and support throughout the onion production chain,” he said in a statement today.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Yesterday in a Facebook post, Anwar said that the government is committed to the development of the plant industry ecosystem and the adoption of technology, as well as exploring the potential of future foods such as cultured meat and cell-based foods, which comprehensive studies must precede to ensure food quality and safety are guaranteed.

Mohamad said the meeting also discussed future planting methods through the development of plant factories as an effort to support the growth of technology-based high-value industries.

In line with the desire to develop Malaysia MADANI, he said integrated and holistic efforts are essential to support the implementation of food security initiatives.

“All parties are responsible for ensuring the strengthening of the country’s food security level in line with the concept of ‘Food Security Is a Shared Responsibility’,” he added.