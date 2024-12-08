MOHE never neglects education for Orang Asli children - Zambry

GUA MUSANG: The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) has never neglected the education of Orang Asli children, especially in various fields at public higher education institutions (IPTAs) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said the ministry consistently provides opportunities for members of this community to pursue education in IPTAs and TVET institutions nationwide.

He pointed out that the enrollment rate of Orang Asli students in higher education institutions has shown steady growth each year.

“A total of 482 Orang Asli students who completed their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia examinations have successfully received offer letters to further their studies in various fields at IPTAs across the country.

“Education for the Orang Asli community starts from an early age, with the establishment of preschool classes, kindergartens, primary schools and secondary schools near their settlements to ensure that Orang Asli children don’t miss out on education,” he said in a statement today.

Zambry stressed that the government remains committed to ensuring that all communities, regardless of race or ethnicity, have access to quality education, whether at the secondary or higher education levels.