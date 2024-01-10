Mondelez Malaysia recalls Cadbury Dairy Milk Bites Jolly Raisin

KUALA LUMPUR: Mondelez International (Malaysia) today announced a voluntary withdrawal of its Cadbury Dairy Milk Bites Jolly Raisin (50g) product.

In a statement today, the company said the affected batch, produced on Feb 3, 2024, has a best-before date of April 27, 2025. This batch contains nuts along with raisin bites, instead of raisin bites only.

The product was sold exclusively in Malaysia, and this withdrawal does not affect any other Mondelez International products or regions outside the country.

“At Mondelēz International, consumer safety and well-being are our top priorities,“ read the statement.

“Customers who have purchased the affected product are encouraged to contact Mondelēz Consumer Relations at 1800-88-1939, available Monday to Friday from 9 am to 6 pm, to return the product for a full refund or replacement,“ read the statement.